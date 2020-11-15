April 3, 1941 to November 9, 2020 Rae was born in Superior, WI. At the age of 16, she discovered bowling which would become her passion for many years... well that and Pepsi. On February 23, 1963 she married the love of her life Eugene Paul Juno and moved to St. Paul, MN. She fulfilled her dream of becoming a mother to four children: Paul Brian, Paul (Stephanie and children Peyton, Shelby), Zoe and Rachel (Jeff). Hawaii, Nashville, Mackinac Island, Urban Cowboy, Phantom of the Opera, Christmas Carol, Jesse James Days, concerts, and 14 hours at the MN State Fair were just a few of her favorite things. Playing cards and making doilies she could enjoy for hours. Anyone that knew her loved her. Her smile was contagious and her hugs were a gift to the world. She was an angel blessed to us, and her kind heart will never be forgotten.