Rae Jean MALONE
Age72 Passed away gently and peacefully on Friday surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her parents Dorothy (Montpetit) and Ray Stephens, older brother Michael, baby brother Patrick and former husband Terry. Survived by daughter Mechelle (Steve Johnson), son Ryan (Liz York Malone) and bonus daughter Denise (Bob Olson); grandchildren Madison and Blake Johnson; sisters Sheila Husten and Jolene (Don) Twombly; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Rae Jean had 4 exciting careers that she loved so much: United Airlines Stewardess, Nurse, Decorator and Realtor. She so cherished the relationships she formed with the many co-workers and clients in those careers – many becoming our second family. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people at Our Lady of Peace for making the final passage of Rae Jean's journey so special. Celebratory Mass and Dinner at Mancini's to follow at a safer date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
