Rae KELLGREN

Died peacefully at the age of 75 on August 3, 2020. Rae was born to the late Wesley and Genevieve Ellis on March 25, 1945 and is preceded in death by husband Jerry Kellgren. Rae is survived by children Corey Kellgren and Shelly Redden; daughter-in-law Molly Kellgren and son-in-law Edwin Redden; and grandchildren Leah and Emma Kellgren and Drew, Tyler, Genevieve and Hunter Redden; as well as three great grandchildren. Rae was a lifelong collector of elephants and a woman of great faith with a one of a kind personality. But the most important thing to Rae was always Jerry and her family. The family would like to express deepest gratitude to friends and neighbors who supported her in her last weeks of life. Memorial to be held at Fort Snelling Chapel at the intersection of Highways 5/55/62 on Friday, August 14th at Noon. Memorials preferred to Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store