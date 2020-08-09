1/1
Rae KELLGREN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully at the age of 75 on August 3, 2020. Rae was born to the late Wesley and Genevieve Ellis on March 25, 1945 and is preceded in death by husband Jerry Kellgren. Rae is survived by children Corey Kellgren and Shelly Redden; daughter-in-law Molly Kellgren and son-in-law Edwin Redden; and grandchildren Leah and Emma Kellgren and Drew, Tyler, Genevieve and Hunter Redden; as well as three great grandchildren. Rae was a lifelong collector of elephants and a woman of great faith with a one of a kind personality. But the most important thing to Rae was always Jerry and her family. The family would like to express deepest gratitude to friends and neighbors who supported her in her last weeks of life. Memorial to be held at Fort Snelling Chapel at the intersection of Highways 5/55/62 on Friday, August 14th at Noon. Memorials preferred to Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved