Age 89 of Big Lake, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born February 19, 1930 in St. Paul, the son of Norbert and Verna (Eull) Hermes. Ralph attended St. Thomas Academy, graduating in 1948. He was a proud US Air Force Veteran. On September 9, 1951, Ralph Hermes and Naomi Kroska were united in marriage at Holy Childhood Church in St. Paul. The two were blessed with five children. Ralph accomplished many achievements in his life, including starting the following businesses: Twin City Trenching, Central Oil Installation Co., Northern Mobile Home Supply, Insultec Inc., Mid America Skirting, and Monticello Housing and RV Center Inc. He also was one of the first to start the Monticello Hockey Program and was also a coach. Ralph also enjoyed hobby farming, going to the casino, hunting, fishing, singing, golfing, bowling, watching MN Vikings football games, playing cards, and he never missed a grandchild or great-grandchild's sporting event. Ralph was a member of the Monticello American Legion Post 260 and was part of the Honor Guard, Knights of Columbus, and faithful member of St. Henry Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Hermes; son, David Anthony Hermes; parents, Norbert and Verna Hermes; and brother, Father Roger Hermes. Ralph will be dearly missed by his children, Denise (Bruce) Medlock, Sheila (Ken) Snodgrass, JoAnn (Steve) Stone, Mary (Pat) Simondet; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Klosterman; and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held beginning at 9:30 AM with a prayer service at 10:45 AM recited by the Monticello American Legion. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Monticello. A private family burial will be held at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery in Monticello. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . The Peterson Chapel 763-497-5362 St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home www.thepetersonchapel.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019