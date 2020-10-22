Age 69, of St. Paul Passed away on October 16, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, Ralph L. Eide, his mother, Alice M. Shoberg, his beloved sister, Julie R. Eide, and his infant grandson Dominic. Survived by his wife and the love of his life of 49 years, Bonnie L. Eide, and their three children: Teresa R. (Rick) Shafer, Tamera K. Eide, and Ralph C. (Justin) Eide, Jr.; also by his sisters, Lauri R. Eide, Eve T. Kwiecien, Aleta T. (Jim) Nimlos, and his brother, John A. (Teresa) Eide, his grandchildren Jacob A. (Caroline) Roux, Andreya C. Roux, Brayden R. Shafer, and Richard "Rocky" S. Shafer, great-grandchildren Jada R. Kemp, Vivian G. Roux, Lucas J. Roux, Olivia L. Roux, and Scarlett L. Roux, as well as many adoring extended family members and friends. Whether you called him "Bud," "Byrd," "Uncle Ralph," "Grandpa," or, if you were lucky, "Dad," you were graced to be in the presence of a man whose capacity to love knew no bounds and whose zest for life was immeasurable. Celebration of Life to be held Sunday, November 22nd, 2:00PM-4:00PM at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Blvd., St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, the family will humbly accept optional donations toward memorial costs.









