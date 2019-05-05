|
Age 85, of Apple Valley Went to be with his Lord on May 2, 2019. Bud was born on January 23, 1934, to Henry and Anna (Glewwe) Hildebrandt. Bud met the love of his life, Lois LaVerne Hanneman, at Riverview Baptist Church in West St. Paul, and married her there on June 30, 1956. Bud was very active in his church and had a gift of making everyone who walked in the door feel welcome. He loved meeting new people and learning about their lives. Bud graduated from South St. Paul High School, worked as a tool and die maker for many years then worked as a superintendent for Northern States Power at the Allen S. King plant where he later retired. Bud's labor of love was Village Creek Bible Camp in Iowa and from the beginning played many roles: builder, camp director, board member, camper, supporter. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and kept his family laughing with his antics. We have no doubt he is in heaven having coffee and laughing with relatives, old friends, and all the new friends he is making. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois; children Mark (Donna) Hildebrandt, Cheryl (Bill) Stephenson, and Caryl (Jay) Jermier and his children, Madelyn, Zach and Blake; grandson, Willie Stephenson; siblings Milt Hildebrandt and Vern (Rosemary) Hildebrandt; many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Anna; sister, Ruthie Hildebrandt; in-laws Walter and Mona Kern. Funeral services will be held 10 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Riverview Baptist Church, 14 E. Moreland, West St Paul, with visitation 3-6 pm Friday, May 10 also at the church and one hour prior to the funeral. Brunch will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery 3400 Century Ave, Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Village Creek Bible Camp 1588 Drake Rd, Lansing, IA 52151. Arrangements by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home. www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019