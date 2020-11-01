Age 86, of Duluth Passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Copperfield Hill Assisted Living Manor in Robbinsdale, MN with family by his side. Ralph was born in Duluth on January 26, 1934 to Edwin and Frideborg (Karlenberg) Anderson. He graduated from Denfeld High School in 1951 and married Marjorie Thorp on November 4, 1953 in Duluth. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957, and attended UMD earning a Bachelor's degree in 1960 and a Master's degree in 1969. Ralph taught primarily Orchestra in Aurora, MN, Proctor, MN, Duluth Central High School 1967 to 1989 and retired in 1992 from Lowell Elementary. Ralph was a member of the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra for 20 seasons, playing the violin and viola. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years, Marjorie in 2019; and grandchildren, Amy and Susan Zalar. Ralph is survived by his children, Mary Katherine Lenarz, Joan (Dean) Linnell, Andrew J-E Anderson; grandchildren, Jena Young, Stephan Zalar; great-grandchild, Jessabelle Olmstead; and sister Elizabeth Harnell. There will be a drive by visitation at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home starting at 9:30 am. Friday, November 6, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held 11 a.m Friday, November 6, 2020 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on the Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment at Park Hill Cemetery.









