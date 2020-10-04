1/
Ralph F. RELLER
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather He was preceded in death by his wife Miriam; brother Jerry; granddaughter April. He passed away on September 30, 2020. He was 92. He is survived by children Kay (Rich Stewart), Rob (Sharon), Anne (Kirk Carson), Jane (Rick Aguilar), Matt (Kristine Miller); many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He struggled with the isolation due to the pandemic and contracted COVID. A private Mass with family members only will be held at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Tuesday. He will be buried at Fort Snelling at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Alzheimer's Association in his name. Cards can be sent to Anne Carson at 4110 White Bear Avenue, White Bear Lake Mn 55110. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
