Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
VFW post #6587
Spring Lake Park, MN
Of Shoreview, MN (originally Roseville) Passed at the age of 71 on August 27, 2019 due to complications of heart failure. Ralph leaves behind his sister, Cheryl; son, Matthew; daughter-in-Law, Christa; grandsons, Milo (Rocky) & MacallSan (Bubba); a niece, 3 nephews and many beloved cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine Laverne and Ralph; sister, Karen; niece Jackie. A reception in his honor will be held at VFW post #6587 in Spring Lake Park on Sunday, 9/15, 2-5pm. To honor his time serving the Navy, please consider donations to a veteran's organization in lieu of flowers or memorials.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 29, 2019
