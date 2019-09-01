|
Of Shoreview, MN (originally Roseville) Passed at the age of 71 on August 27, 2019 due to complications of heart failure. Ralph leaves behind his sister, Cheryl; son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Christa; grandsons, Milo (Rocky) & Macallan (Bubba); a niece, 3 nephews and many beloved cousins & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine Laverne and Ralph; sister, Karen; niece Jackie. A reception in his honor will be held at VFW post #6587 in Spring Lake Park on Sunday, 9/15, 2-5pm. To honor his time serving the Navy, please consider donations to a veteran's organization in lieu of flowers or memorials.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019