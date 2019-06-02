Home

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
Woodland Hills Church
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
Woodland Hills Church
1740 Van Dyke St
St. Paul, MN
Ralph James (Red) CONORYEA

Ralph James (Red) CONORYEA Obituary
Age 92. Died Sunday May 26, 2019 Retired St. Paul Police Officer Preceded in death by son David Conoryea. Survived by loving wife of 70 years Donna; daughter Toni (Wayne) Koppy; son Ross (Ruth) Conoryea; daughter Patti (Tim) Miller; grandchildren Kelly (Abraao) Franco, Daniel Koppy (Kaitlyn), Nicole Conoryea (Adam) and Christopher Conoryea; great-grandchildren Rayna and Luca Franco; granddogs Jetta, Jupiter and Lincoln. Memorial service at Woodland Hills Church, 1740 Van Dyke St. in St. Paul on Friday, June 7th. Visitation to begin at 10:00 am. Service 11:00 am. Lunch following.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
