|
|
Age 92. Died Sunday May 26, 2019 Retired St. Paul Police Officer Preceded in death by son David Conoryea. Survived by loving wife of 70 years Donna; daughter Toni (Wayne) Koppy; son Ross (Ruth) Conoryea; daughter Patti (Tim) Miller; grandchildren Kelly (Abraao) Franco, Daniel Koppy (Kaitlyn), Nicole Conoryea (Adam) and Christopher Conoryea; great-grandchildren Rayna and Luca Franco; granddogs Jetta, Jupiter and Lincoln. Memorial service at Woodland Hills Church, 1740 Van Dyke St. in St. Paul on Friday, June 7th. Visitation to begin at 10:00 am. Service 11:00 am. Lunch following.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019