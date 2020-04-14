Home

More Obituaries for Ralph KARLINSKI
Ralph Leon KARLINSKI

Ralph Leon KARLINSKI Obituary
1936 - 2020 Age 83, of Centerville Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on April 7th, 2020. Ralph, formerly a resident of Ely/Virginia, was a United States Marine Corps veteran and retired co-owner of Bass Gambling Supplies. He was a successful business man, who was loved by many. Ralph is survived by his loving wife Donna Mae Karlinski of 39 years; five children, Marlene (Rick) Smith, David (Stephanie) Karlinski, Dr. Karen Karlinski, Donald (Barbara) Pasanen and Theresa Nelson; six grand children; six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Thelma Karlinski, and brother, Donald E (Gladys) Bonner. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2020
