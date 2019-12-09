Home

Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. Fifteenth St.
Hastings, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. Fifteenth St.
Hastings, MN
Age 85, of Hastings Died peacefully December 7, 2019 ATTN: Steamfitters Pipefitters Local 455. Survived by sons, Dan (Cathy), David (Charlie) & Randy; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thurs. (12/12) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Wed. (12/11) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, & also at church from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thurs. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Smile Network or to the donor's choice in memory of Ralph. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 9, 2019
