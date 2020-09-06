1/1
Ralph Maurice SOMMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On the night of August 28, 2020 Ralph Maurice Sommer died at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kathy. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Virginia, sons Paul (Sheree), Bill (Kaycey) and Jerry (Betsy), his brother Don (Carol), as well as many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ralph was a WWll Army veteran who worked his entire career in the newspaper production industry, from apprentice mailer up to supervisory positions, including union negotiating for both sides. He enjoyed many sports as a participant and a spectator, and especially liked seeing the underdogs win. He loved golf and although he never shot a score that matched his age, he did have 2 hole in ones. Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a great friend to many. He will indeed be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know him. There will be a private family service in the future to cast his ashes.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 6 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved