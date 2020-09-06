On the night of August 28, 2020 Ralph Maurice Sommer died at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kathy. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Virginia, sons Paul (Sheree), Bill (Kaycey) and Jerry (Betsy), his brother Don (Carol), as well as many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ralph was a WWll Army veteran who worked his entire career in the newspaper production industry, from apprentice mailer up to supervisory positions, including union negotiating for both sides. He enjoyed many sports as a participant and a spectator, and especially liked seeing the underdogs win. He loved golf and although he never shot a score that matched his age, he did have 2 hole in ones. Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a great friend to many. He will indeed be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know him. There will be a private family service in the future to cast his ashes.









