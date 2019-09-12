|
April 6, 1937 — September 9, 2019 Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather Preceded in death by wife Suzanne; son Steven; brothers Bob, John, David, Lawrence, Patrick. Beloved father of Pamela, Mark (Barbara), Timothy (Korina); grandfather of Brittney, Crystal, Michelle; brother of Edward; many nieces & nephews. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday (TODAY) 9/12 with 10 AM Funeral Service Friday at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Burial Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 12, 2019