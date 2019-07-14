Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
NEW LIFE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
180 County Rd. F
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Born June 2, 1943 Died July 3, 2019 Ralph was a faithful member of New Life Ev. Lutheran Church, Shoreview, MN. He was the youngest child of Peter & Myrtle Odegard. Also preceded by sister, Ruth. A special thanks to The Estates of Roseville for their care & kindness. Memorial service 10 AM Sunday, July 21 at NEW LIFE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 180 County Rd. F, Shoreview. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to New Life Ev. Lutheran Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
