Age 80 of New Brighton, MN Passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 Retired Medtronic employee and long-time parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his father, Ralph Edward Arnott, his mother Ruth (Kendall) Arnott) and brother Jerry Arnott. Survived by loving wife Jane; daughter, Cheryl (Jerry Fields) Arnott; son, Stephen Arnott; grand-children, Kaleb, Quinn, Addison, Ireland; many cousins, nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. Passions for my dad were: the church community and his Catholicism; being as involved as he could with his parish! His flower gardens. Genealogy and researching his family. Nature and exploring the beautiful natural sites of this country and world – in particular his home state of Washington. His rock and stamp collections. His grandchildren!! Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 Saturday, 7/25 at St. John the Baptist, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton. Burial St. John's Cemetery. Billmanhunt.com
612 789 3535