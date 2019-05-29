|
|
Age 88 of White Bear Lake, MN Born in Cleveland, OH, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, David. Survived by wife Jeanne (Kraker); daughters Sarah (Michael) Mastous and Rebecca (Bernhard) Wessendorf; grandchildren Anna, Marah and Nora and three great-grandchildren. A Navy Korean War Veteran serving from 1950 to 1954, graduated from San Diego State with a degree in accounting, moved to White Bear Lake, MN fulfilling a 30+ year career at 3M. After retirement from 3M he spent many years working at S&T Office Supplies. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 30th at St. Pius X Church in White Bear Lake at 11:30 am with visitation at 10:15 am following the rosary at 10:45 am. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Ralph with a donation to: Benedictine Health Center at Innsbruck, New Brighton, MN(www.bhcinnsbruck.org)
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019