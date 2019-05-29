Home

St Pius X Church
3878 Highland Ave
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Ralph W. SMITH

Age 88 of White Bear Lake, MN Born in Cleveland, OH, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, David. Survived by wife Jeanne (Kraker); daughters Sarah (Michael) Mastous and Rebecca (Bernhard) Wessendorf; grandchildren Anna, Marah and Nora and three great-grandchildren. A Navy Korean War Veteran serving from 1950 to 1954, graduated from San Diego State with a degree in accounting, moved to White Bear Lake, MN fulfilling a 30+ year career at 3M. After retirement from 3M he spent many years working at S&T Office Supplies. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 30th at St. Pius X Church in White Bear Lake at 11:30 am with visitation at 10:15 am following the rosary at 10:45 am. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Ralph with a donation to: Benedictine Health Center at Innsbruck, New Brighton, MN(www.bhcinnsbruck.org)
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
