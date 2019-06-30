Home

ALL SAINTS CREMATION & MEMORIAL CHAPEL - Yuma
170 E. 17th Place
Yuma, AZ 85364
928-276-9871
Ralph NOTTO
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1815 S. 8th Ave.
Yuma, AZ
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
All Saints Memorial Chapel
170 E. 17th Pl.
Yuma, AZ
Ralph William NOTTO

Ralph William NOTTO
Age 89 Died peacefully in Yuma, Arizona on June 21, 2019 with his wife of 65 years by his side. Ralph was a kind and humble man, a loving husband and father, and a mentor and friend to countless people throughout the world. He was most proud of his pioneering role toward the development of the first Electronic Data Interchange Standards (EDI) in 1975. EDI is a key component of electronic commerce still in widespread global use today. Mr. Notto's book, Challenge and Consequence …forcing change to eCommerce, documents the history of EDI Standards. Ralph was a first-generation American. He was born and raised in Minnesota, lived and worked in Maryland for over 40 years and moved to Arizona after his retirement. He was an eternal optimist with a passionate entrepreneurial spirit. Ralph started many businesses, authored several books, was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and always wore a contagious smile. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Franklin) Notto; 5 children, Jeanne (Emad) Elnadry, Susan Reamer, Julie, Tom, and Bob (Ginger Deane); 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grand-children; also survived by his sister Eleanor Nagel. Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Carmela; brother, Leonard; and son-in-law Blakie Vance. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Tuesday, July 2, Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1815 S 8th Ave, Yuma AZ followed by luncheon reception and celebration of life, 12:30 – 2:30 pm All Saints Memorial Chapel, 170 E 17th Pl, Yuma AZ.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
