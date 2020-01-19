|
Age 83 Passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, surrounded by his family after battling a long illness. He and Loretta, his wife of 62 years, were long time residents of White Bear Lake. He was employed by Quest Communications (Northwestern Bell Telephone) and retired in 1986. He was preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth and is survived by his wife Loretta, his sons Mike (Debbie), Tom (Jane), and his daughter Anne Ratcliffe (Ryan), 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25 at 11AM at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear with visitation one hour prior. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020