Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Ramon F. "Ray" FISCHER Obituary
Age 83 Passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, surrounded by his family after battling a long illness. He and Loretta, his wife of 62 years, were long time residents of White Bear Lake. He was employed by Quest Communications (Northwestern Bell Telephone) and retired in 1986. He was preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth and is survived by his wife Loretta, his sons Mike (Debbie), Tom (Jane), and his daughter Anne Ratcliffe (Ryan), 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25 at 11AM at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear with visitation one hour prior. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
