Age 85, of St. Paul, MN Passed peacefully with his children by his side on 1/13/20 after a valiant battle with leukemia. Born on 9/24/34 to Mike and Mary Tschida. Preceded in death by loving wife Dianne, sister Mary Jean, brother Ralph and granddaughter Ashley. Survived by sisters Rita and Margaret; his loving children, Linda, Steve (Robin), Pauline (Jeff), Cathy (Billy), James (Merrie); 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 Albert St., St. Paul, MN 55116, Wednesday 1/22/20 at 11:00 am with visitation at church one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020