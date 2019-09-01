Home

Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Path of Grace UMC
759 East County Road B
Maplewood, MN
Age 86 Wife, mother, cook, artist, gardener and outdoors woman passed away August 17, 2019. Ramona leaves a legacy of art, gardens, and family. She is preceded in death by her son David, grandchildren Veronica and Dannielle siblings Alice, Marion, Irene, Edward and Elaine. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Virgil; sister Sandrea; children, Michael (Susana), Dale (Teresa), Mark (Peggy), daughter- in-law Linda; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren. A service of remembrance will be held on September 7, 2019 11:00am at Path of Grace UMC, 759 East County Road B, Maplewood, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
