Age 86, of Roseville Passed peacefully on April 26, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's and dementia. She retired after a long and distinguished career with Ecolab. Ramona is proceeded in death by her parents Paul and Vera (Reitz) Schwebach of Elmwood, WI, and 2 sisters, Jane Schwartz and Mary Ann Hartung. She is survived by her sons Scott (Cathi) of Coon Rapids, Brian (Cathy) of Long Island, NY, and Keith of Shoreview; 3 grandkids; 3 great grandkids; her sister Theresa Dunn of Roseville; and brother John Schwebach of Elmwood, WI. Due to the current public health situation, the family will have a private graveside Mass at St. John's Cemetery in Little Canada, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in Ramona's honor to St. John's Catholic Church of Little Canada, 380 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN 55117; or the Minnesota Chapter of the Alzheimer Assoc. https://alz.org/ mnnd/donate (651) 789-9832.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 29, 2020.