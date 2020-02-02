|
Age 91 Passed away January 31, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John; son, Terrance and siblings, Gerald Ness, Donald Ness and Bonnie Wolff. She is survived by children, David (Joanne), Mary Kay (Greg) Palank, Jeff (Leigh) and Jack; grandchildren, Christopher, Jay, Steven, Melissa, Meghan, Mandy, Brian, John Ross, Jason, John, Jacqui and Caroline; great-grandchildren, Ave', Elodie, Logan, Caleb, Leo, Rowan, Mila and Wes; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM on Friday, February 7th at Church of St. Pascal Baylon, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private interment at a later time at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020