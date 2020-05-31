Ramona K. RANDALL
Beloved Wife Mother, Grandma Great-Grandma and Sister Age 89, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hildegard Meath; sister, Marian and brothers, Jerry, Charles and Robert. Ramona is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gene J. Randall; sons, Gary (Luann), Jeff, Bob; daughter, Karen Rieger; grandchildren, Kristie (Chuck), Kelly (Bill), Jason, Kari, Mandira (Caleb), Katie (Matt), Jenny; great-grand children, Kaylie, Noah, Carter, Gracie, Lucy, Emma, Stella, Henry, Layla; sister, Donna (Angel) and sister-in-law, Connie. The family would like to express special gratitude to son, Robert for all of the special caregiving throughout the years. Private Interment, Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
