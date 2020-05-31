Beloved Wife Mother, Grandma Great-Grandma and Sister Age 89, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hildegard Meath; sister, Marian and brothers, Jerry, Charles and Robert. Ramona is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gene J. Randall; sons, Gary (Luann), Jeff, Bob; daughter, Karen Rieger; grandchildren, Kristie (Chuck), Kelly (Bill), Jason, Kari, Mandira (Caleb), Katie (Matt), Jenny; great-grand children, Kaylie, Noah, Carter, Gracie, Lucy, Emma, Stella, Henry, Layla; sister, Donna (Angel) and sister-in-law, Connie. The family would like to express special gratitude to son, Robert for all of the special caregiving throughout the years. Private Interment, Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.