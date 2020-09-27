1/1
Ramona Lindbom BARTOLIC
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 10, 1928 - September 21, 2020. Ramona Joan Northup was born in Winona, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Paul Central High School. She was attending the University of Minnesota School of Nursing when she met Ted Lindbom. She put off her studies to marry and raise a family. After raising her four daughters, Ramona went back to school and received a BA degree in Social Gerontology from Metropolitan State University. Ramona had a remarkably rich volunteer career. Her caring and compassion for others was an inspiration to all who knew her. She founded and led the Green Tape Network which brought together 61 churches in Ramsey County to stock local food pantries. She was active in the League of Women Voters, the Lutheran church, the Laubach Literacy Tutoring program, Little Brothers of the Elderly, and refugee family settlement. She served as a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, hospital volunteer, mentor, PTA board member and more. Ramona was a competitive tennis player and played well into her eighties. Other interests included bridge, world travel, and she thoroughly enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She was quick to share her great sense of humor, wonderful smile, and kind words. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Theodore Lindbom; parents Edwin and Elsie Northup; and brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Marjorie Northup. She is survived by her husband William J. Bartolic; four daughters and sons-in-law Karen and Lee Bushnell of Sonoma, California; Kristin and Jeffrey Rognes of Anchorage, Alaska; Karla and Charles White of Plymouth, Minnesota; and Katy and Dean Lillquist of Park City, Utah; grandchildren Britt, Ted, Christopher, Thomas, Anna and John; and great grandchildren Daphne and Phoebe. No memorial service will be held at this time because of the pandemic. Ramona will be buried at Sunset Cemetery in Minneapolis. If desired, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or Second Harvest Heartland (2harvest.org).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 27 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved