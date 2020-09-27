March 10, 1928 - September 21, 2020. Ramona Joan Northup was born in Winona, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Paul Central High School. She was attending the University of Minnesota School of Nursing when she met Ted Lindbom. She put off her studies to marry and raise a family. After raising her four daughters, Ramona went back to school and received a BA degree in Social Gerontology from Metropolitan State University. Ramona had a remarkably rich volunteer career. Her caring and compassion for others was an inspiration to all who knew her. She founded and led the Green Tape Network which brought together 61 churches in Ramsey County to stock local food pantries. She was active in the League of Women Voters, the Lutheran church, the Laubach Literacy Tutoring program, Little Brothers of the Elderly, and refugee family settlement. She served as a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, hospital volunteer, mentor, PTA board member and more. Ramona was a competitive tennis player and played well into her eighties. Other interests included bridge, world travel, and she thoroughly enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She was quick to share her great sense of humor, wonderful smile, and kind words. Ramona was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Theodore Lindbom; parents Edwin and Elsie Northup; and brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Marjorie Northup. She is survived by her husband William J. Bartolic; four daughters and sons-in-law Karen and Lee Bushnell of Sonoma, California; Kristin and Jeffrey Rognes of Anchorage, Alaska; Karla and Charles White of Plymouth, Minnesota; and Katy and Dean Lillquist of Park City, Utah; grandchildren Britt, Ted, Christopher, Thomas, Anna and John; and great grandchildren Daphne and Phoebe. No memorial service will be held at this time because of the pandemic. Ramona will be buried at Sunset Cemetery in Minneapolis. If desired, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or Second Harvest Heartland (2harvest.org
).