Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Episcopal Church
1631 Ford Parkway
St. Paul, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Episcopal Church
1631 Ford Parkway
St. Paul, MN
Age 85 Went to be with her Lord on April 10, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands, Dr. Edward Richardson and Roger Gies; sister, Lorayne Schultz. Survived by nieces, nephews and stepchildren. Many thanks to staff of Sholom Home, Church and Grand Place friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Messiah Episcopal Church, 1631 Ford Parkway, St. Paul, MN 55116. Family will welcome friends and family at 10 am with service at 11 am with lunch to follow. Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Messiah Episcopal Church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
