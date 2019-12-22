|
Age 72 Of White Bear Lake Passed away suddenly surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 15th. Randall was born September 7, 1947 to Duane & Pearl (Olson) Larson in Bertha, MN and grew up on the family dairy farm with 7 brothers and sisters. After graduating Bertha-Hewitt High School in 1965 and Wadena Technical College in 1967 he served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1973 aboard numerous submarines as an electronics technician and cryptographer. After Randall got out of the service, he met the love of his life Jill and they married on September 30, 1978 and raised 3 children in White Bear Lake, MN. He traveled extensively around the world throughout his career with Multi-Arc Scientific Coatings, Despatch Industries, Abar Ipsen and Loram Maintenance of Way. Randall was a devoted Husband, Father, Opa, Brother, Uncle and Friend who enjoyed movies, music, traveling, reading the newspaper, going to the State Fair, watching sports and spending time with his family. He was especially dedicated to his granddaughters Fionna and Autumn. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law David Seegert. Surviving family members include his wife Jill (Seegert); children Zachary (Jenny), Rachael (Brian) Stafki and Nicholas; grandchildren Josh, Fionna and Autumn; 7 brothers and sisters and 18 nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be at 1 PM on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2480 South Shore Blvd., White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Friday December 27th, 2019 also at the Church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019