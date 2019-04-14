|
Dear Brother, Son, and Friend Passed away from colon cancer on March 31, 2019 in Shingle Springs, CA, where he made his home for the past 13 years. We are beyond heartbroken at the loss of our straight-talking, laid-back brother; we will miss his wry wit and great stories and his entertaining way of calling out of silliness of all sorts. Randall was born on November 15, 1963 in Le Sueur, Minnesota, to Don Martin and Dorothy (Hendrickson) Martin. He is survived by his wife Kathy, mother Dorothy, and siblings Diane, Tom, Amy (Dudley Parkinson), Elizabeth Cannon, Kate (Rick Risch), Don Jr. (Lisa Loeding), Steve (Jeannie), nine nieces and nephews, and many friends and extended family. Randall loved hiking, biking, skiing, golf, travel, and tending to his gardens and land. He had a zipline in his backyard. He played trombone and guitar and loved the opera. He and Kathy adopted two greyhounds from a rescue organization and provided a loving home to both dogs for the remainder of their lives. Randall planted new oak trees on his land using acorns that had dropped from the property's grand live oaks. After work, Randall liked to sit out in the garden by the chickens, enjoying a glass of wine and reading the latest edition of The Economist. A graduate of Somerset High School in 1982 and St. John's University in 1986, Randall made his career as an air traffic controller in both Colorado and California. He also trained new controllers and was well-liked and respected by his colleagues. The Sacramento air traffic facility in which Randall worked is honoring him by retiring his operating initials, QZ, which they have done only once before. A celebration of Randall's life will be held at the family home in Somerset, WI, (2261 Highway 35, Somerset, 54025) on Sunday, May 19, from 11 AM ~ 3 PM with an observance at 1 PM. A meal will be served. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to the Honeybee Conservancy, the Sierra Club, the Marine Mammal Center, Greyhound Friends for Life,or a charitable organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019