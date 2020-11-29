Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 22nd. Preceded in death by parents Daniel and Jeanine Primoli, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by siblings Dan (Karolyn), Steve (Vicky), Jeanine, Karen (Tom), beloved nieces and nephews Jen (Jeff), Vince, Angela (Brandon), Ty, Morgan (Chris), Gabby, Max (Daley), Courtney, and many other family and friends. Our special thanks to Dr. Kirby Clark of Phalen Village Clinic for his compassionate care. Randy was a graduate of Johnson HS and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He loved singing karaoke, listening to classic rock and chatting on the phone. His heart belonged to the East Side. He wrote poetry, and read his horoscope daily. Randy your ship has come in, you are with God and your family. You will be truly missed. Celebration of Life at a later date.









