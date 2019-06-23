Home

Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Randall T. STAPLES

Randall T. STAPLES Obituary
Age 60 of Champlin, formerly of St. Paul, passed away June 12, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Ken Staples. Randy was a self contracted painter and was proud of the old St. Paul homes he helped restore. Survived by his mother, Martha; sister, Sue (John) Grabowski; brothers, Roy (Barb) and Dan Staples; niece, Katie Phenow; nephews, Shaun Corbett, Tim and Greg Staples. Funeral Service Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Private interment. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
