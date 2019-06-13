Home

Randall W. "Randy" McGOUGH-POSE


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Randall W. "Randy" McGOUGH-POSE Obituary
Age 58 of St. Paul, MN Born September 27, 1960, died at home June, 11, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Bill and June Pose; brothers Steve and Mitch Pose; and father-in-law Pete McGough. Survived by beloved wife Maureen (McGough); and children Peter (Johanna), Alice, Keegan, Gilmore, Rosalie; grandchild Miles; sisters Kathy (Larry) Dukek, Vicky (Bob) Jasinski; brother Jeff (Julie) Pose; sisters-in-law Pam and Vanessa; mother-in-law Carol McGough; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. A fundraiser in honor of Randy was held June 2nd, 2019. The gathering filled Randy's heart with joy; he felt so lucky to have known and to have been supported by such wonderful family and friends.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 13 to June 19, 2019
