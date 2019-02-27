|
1943-2019 Born on Nov 26th, 1943 to Jari Rosietta Warren and Javan Clifton Cherry, passed away on Feb 23rd, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Michael Jay. Randy is survived by his wife; 2 daughters; 4 grandchildren (Skyler, Amber, Samantha and Jami) – they were all his favorites; and 11 great grandchildren. He was a family man, and his family always knew they were loved. He will be sorely missed. His wishes are for a private family viewing.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019