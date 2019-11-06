Home

Age 65 of Lakeland Shores Proud Husband, Father & Grandfather Passed away suddenly on November 3, 2019. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Les and Sylvia. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Regina; children, Patrick (Elizabeth), Allison (Nathan) Rahman; grand children, Jayden (9), Elliana (1 month), Reid (2), Afton (2 months); brother, Wayne (Sherry); extended Viska and Kopesky families of Minnesota and the Hardy family of Iowa. Visitation 3-7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 7th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 16770 13th St. S, Lake St. Croix Beach. Celebration of Randy's Life Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment at St. Patrick's of Cedar in Churdan, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
