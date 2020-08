The world lost one hell of a guy. Randy Sederstrom, aka Rudy/ Rudeman of Mahtomedi passed away peacefully at age 63 on July 31st, 2020. If you knew him you know he wasn't a quitter, but he knew that it was his time to go. A lot of people looked up to him like a dad because that is the kind of guy he was. Always happy, joking, having a good time, and there whenever you needed him. We love you dad, cheers!









