Age 60 of Faribault, MN passed away peacefully after fighting a hard battle against cancer on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home with his wife, Victoria and Marine buddy, Steve by his side. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault. Interment will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019