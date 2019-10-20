Home

More Obituaries for Ray DIEKRAGER
Ray A. DIEKRAGER

Ray A. DIEKRAGER Obituary
Of Maplewood, MN Born 1941, passed away October 16, 2019. Ray was a kind and beloved brother, uncle, and friend. He was proud of his 40 years of employment with Control Data and enjoyed his world travels installing and maintaining computers. Ray loved volunteering for the Minnesota State Fair Foundation during his retirement years. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul for Ray's loving care. Memorials preferred to the Minnesota State Fair Foundation or Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
