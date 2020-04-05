Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ray BROVOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray L. BROVOLD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray L. BROVOLD Obituary
Age 88 of St. Paul, MN Died on 3/23/2020. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy serving as an aerial mapping photographer. He was one of the Twin Cities Pioneers in TV news photography. He graduated from the University of MN school of architecture and spent his career at Ellerbe-Becket focusing on medical architecture. He is survived by Julie, his wife of 62 years, and sons: Bruce, Christopher (Sandra), Dean (Denise) and grandchildren: Sarah, Rachel and Nathan. Service is pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -