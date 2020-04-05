|
Age 88 of St. Paul, MN Died on 3/23/2020. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy serving as an aerial mapping photographer. He was one of the Twin Cities Pioneers in TV news photography. He graduated from the University of MN school of architecture and spent his career at Ellerbe-Becket focusing on medical architecture. He is survived by Julie, his wife of 62 years, and sons: Bruce, Christopher (Sandra), Dean (Denise) and grandchildren: Sarah, Rachel and Nathan. Service is pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020