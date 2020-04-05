|
|
Age 49, of Saint Paul Passed away suddenly on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Saint Paul. Celebration of life TBD please follow https://everloved.com/life-of/ray-reed/ Ray was born in Saint Paul to Patricia Garvey (Reed, Smith) and Ray Reed on October 9, 1970. He went to school at North Saint Paul High. He worked as a chef for 35 years. Ray is preceded in death by all grandparents and uncle Allen Smith. Ray is survived by son Jacob Reed, siblings Donovan Garvey, Eric Garvey, Benjamin Reed, Lance Garvey and Gina Ballina (Garvey), parents Patricia Garvey, Ray Reed and stepfather James Garvey and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family of Ray wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Steven Pomrenke.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020