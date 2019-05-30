|
|
Age 79 of South St. Paul, MN Passed away May 26, 2019 Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Josephine Reinartz, siblings Bernie, John, Louise, Joanne and survived by children Kelly (Shawn) Tuhy, Raymond (Terri), grandchildren Kevin, Amy (Joe), Jake, Gabby, and great-granddaughter Hayden, siblings Hank, Jim, Charlie, Joe, Pat, Sandy and many other family and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4-7PM, Friday, May 31st at Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN. Interment at Fort Snelling at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 30, 2019