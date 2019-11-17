|
Born October 22, 1928, in Madison, Minnesota, passed peacefully on November 9, 2019, in Naples, Florida. Born to Charles and Affifie Haik, Raymond was a first-generation Lebanese American born into a family of faith deeply committed to one another, and their Church, Communities, State and Country. A veteran of the Occupation Army of Korea between the Korean Conflict and the War in the Pacific, he attended the University of Minnesota, earning a law degree and meeting and marrying his beloved Sally Ann Kreher, who passed on February 12, 2019. He is survived by six children; Ann Marie (Scanlan) ('56), St. Paul, MN; Mark Charles ('57), married Pamela, Big Horn, WY; Paul Raymond ('58), married Michelle, Chanhassen, MN; Therese Mary (Landefeld) ('59), Seattle, WA; Louis Arthur ('64), Minneapolis, MN; and Edward George ('65), married Natalia, Honolulu, HI; and eleven grandchildren. Raymond was preceded in passing by his Parents and siblings, Albert Haik and Rajah Kolb, and survived by his sister, Amelia Gallagher. In his early experiences as a corporal, he witnessed firsthand the aftermath of war and resulting hunger. Raymond took from that leadership experience an abiding love of freedom and the importance of rule of law and due process. His moral compass sustained him through tribulations attendant in a public life. He most fully expressed this sense in a life-long service to conservation. His service to conservation shaped and developed the conservation movement as it moved from conservation towards environmental interests prevalent today. He was witness to and participant in the political initiatives for protecting and restoring natural resources beginning with Minnesota efforts to protect wetlands as an MN Assistant Attorney General and extending through passage of the Clean Water Act. He became the National President of the Isaak Walton League participating in efforts to enact the Wilderness Act and protect the Boundary Waters Wilderness Area. He served by appointment of President Lyndon B. Johnson on the Joint Waters Commission overseeing the boundary waters between the United States and Canada. He also oversaw the formation and growth of many of the Metropolitan watershed districts now active in Minnesota as well as environmental oversight of construction of the Alaskan Pipeline. From this foundation in wetlands and water, Raymond pursued his conservation commitment by broadening his work into natural resources involving minerals, energy, genetics, and space. At the core of this work lay a keen understanding of human need to beneficially use natural resources for the betterment and opportunity of all people. This keen understanding was joined to a sensitivity to political, constitutional, and legislative needs essential to accomplishing meaningful, lasting results which underlay economic opportunity. He saw this interrelationship as key to sustaining families and alleviating poverty. Formed in faith and service to country, Raymond nurtured a profound sense of responsibility, duty, and commitment. Raymond shared his responsibility, duties and commitments with his law partners. Though too many to individually name, four must be specially mentioned: Wayne Popham, Roger Schnobrich, Denver Kaufman, and David Doty. Together, they founded and built the nationally recognized law firm of Popham, Haik, Schnobrich, Kaufman & Doty. From F&M Bank, the IDS Tower, and the Piper Jaffray Tower, and offices extending from Germany to China; together, they served with highest distinction many individuals, businesses, public and private organizations, and public authorities and participated in upholding legal and judicial communities still serving our State and Country. His first and greatest love was family. He honored and flew the American flag at his long-time home on Silver Lake in St. Anthony, MN. At his home, he delighted in serving and being with his family both near and far. He looked upon his beloved waters and adjoining forest across that lake. He was most contented to be with his wife, Sally. May God Remember them both. Memorial on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at The Arlington, 7900 Arlington Circle, Naples, Florida 34113. Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Saint Maron's Church, 602 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Liturgy of Resurrection will follow visitation at 11:00 am., with luncheon following then burial after the luncheon. Family requests gifts, if any, be directed to St. Maron's Catholic Church. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019