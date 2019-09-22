|
Age 67, of Lino Lakes, MN Passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019 at the VA Hospital after a long battle with cancer and heart disease. He is survived by his brother Stanley (Debra), 6 nieces and nephews and 7 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kristie, his parents, Arlie and Helen Simonds, and his brothers Dennis and Daniel. Visitation 4-7 pm Thursday, September 26 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Burial will be in a private family ceremony at a later date at the Athens Cemetery in Isanti, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019