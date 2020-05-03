Raymond Anthony PITZL
1924 - 2020
World War II US Navy Veteran Loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, age 95, of Roseville, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. Retired from Shaw Lumber Company. Preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Anna Pitzl, wife Mary Ellen, son-in-law Morris Krueger, brother Frances Pitzl (Mitzie), sisters Theresa Pitzl, Agnes Watrin (Clarence), Barbara McCarter (Jim), Madge Demulling (Paul), Marcie Bernstetter (Louie), Phyllis Stock, brother-in-law Harold Carlson (Mary Lou), sisters-in-law Evelyn Nelson (Leonard), Ruth Pudas. Survived by son Stephen (Joy) Pitzl and Jane Krueger; grandchildren Karen (John) Kozak, Tom Krueger, Nicholas (Mollie) Pitzl and Conley Pitzl; and great-grandchildren Emmett and Dahlia Pitzl and Drew and Henry Kozak; special friend Marian Keapproth, brothers-in-law Richard Stock, Rusty Pudas and many nieces and nephews. Ray grew up in the Frogtown area of St. Paul across the street from St. Agnes Church and School where he graduated from and was an altar boy at the church. He traveled the world on the Navy battleship USS New Mexico in World War II and took part in many battles in the Pacific Ocean. Ray said he saw a swarm of B-29 airplanes flying west over his ship one day in August, 1945 and his ship was anchored off the shore of Tokyo Bay, with canons pointed at Tokyo, awaiting Japan's surrender at the end of the war. After discharge from the service, Ray met and married his wife, Mary Ellen, in 1951. In 1960 Ray's family moved to Sheldon Street near Como Park, where he lived until 1997 when he purchased a condo in Roseville after the death of his wife. Ray lived on his own until August of 2018. After a brief stay at Cherrywood Estates in Roseville, he moved to New Perspectives in Roseville. Ray loved his garden, wood working in his workshop and also made many batches of wine, (with the help of his wife Mary). Ray was a devoted member of the Roseville VFW, where he served as Commander and was part of the color guard. Ray was also a big Twins fan; he never missed a game on TV. Due to the current restrictions, a private mass will be held St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Roseville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when Minnesota regulations allow. Ray will be buried next his wife Mary Ellen at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
Our love and sympathy to Steve, Jane and your families. He was one heck of an uncle and we will miss him very much.
Juliana Harrigan
Family
