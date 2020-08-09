On August 1, 2020 Age 87, of Inver Grove Heights Preceded in death by his daughter Lynn; parents Frank & Gertie; sister Dee Kuckler & brother LeRoy. Survived by wife Ruth (nee Paul) of 63 years; children Nancy Brooks, Sandy (Tim) Clarke, Ken (Heidi) & Tom (Heidi); grandchildren Eric, Kristina, Jacob, Michelle, Elizabeth, Caleb, Katie-Lynn, Jack & Sierra. Also survived by 7 great-grand children, many other relatives & friends. Funeral Service Thursday, August 13th, 11:00 a.m. at AUGUSTANA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1400 So. Robert St., West St. Paul. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Church and Visitation Thursday 1 hour before Service. Interment General Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Augustana Lutheran Church.