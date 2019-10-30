|
|
August 3, 1957 – October 24, 2019 Ray's life journey ended on October 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Theoda Blanks. Left behind to mourn are his spouse, Rebecca Blanks and step-son, John both of Virginia, MN; his brother, Leroy, his aunt Bernice and cousin, Beverly Williams all of St. Paul, also a host of relatives and friends. Raymond confessed his faith in the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age and regularly attended church. He was a blessing to his family even as a child. He was always willing to help in any way he could. He always had a smile on his face and loved to laugh. Ray, affectionately known as Jimmy, moved from Minneapolis to Virginia, MN in 2003. He loved mowing the lawn, working at the car wash, and his shitzo dog, Pepper. Ray's favorite NFL team was the Green Bay Packers. A graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 10:45 am Thursday (Please meet at assembly area #3 by 10:30 am).
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019