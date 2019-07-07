|
Age 76 Passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI. He was born September 24, 1942 in Ellsworth, WI the son of Leon and Emma Cook. He was united in marriage to Kimberly Ann Grapp on May 12, 2000 at Grey Cloud Island in St. Paul Park, MN. Ray owned and operated Greenleaf Tree Service for many years. He was a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose of South St. Paul and a lifetime member of the South St, Paul Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kim of Radisson; his sons Raymond (Sharon) of Cottage Grove, MN, Richard (Lori) Cook of Cottage Grove, MN and Joshua Walters of Radisson, WI; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his thirteen brothers and sisters. Services were held at Bradley-Nelson funeral home in Hayward, WI Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held from 1-4 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Park Place Sports Bar in St. Paul Park, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019