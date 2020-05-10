Born on April 30, 1961 and raised in St. Paul, MN, he resided in Somerset and Baldwin, WI. Raymond passed away on May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Duane Lais; brother, Ronald Lais; sister-in-law, Sandy Lais; and special friend, Rose Seeger. Survived by sisters, Kathy (Casey) Drabik, Bernadette (Mike) Zasada, Lynette (Bob) DuFresne; brother, Pat Lais; sister-in-law, Natalie Lais; 13 nieces and nephews; many cousins and friends. We will hold a celebration of life when the world is safer and we are able to be together. Private interment at St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery in Somerset, WI on Monday, May 11, 2020. cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.