Of Roseville Passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at the age of 89 with his devoted wife of 70 years at his side. Survived by wife Lillian Doenges (Saari), daughter Tamara Bishop (Chad), daughter Judith Kassa, granddaughter Lissa Cox (Bob), grandson Lee Hill (Stephanie), grandson Brendan Bishop and great-granddaughters Grey and Avery Hill. Memorials preferred to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Roseville, MN. No formal services are planned at this time.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019