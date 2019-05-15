|
|
Age 93, formerly of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 13, 2019. Preceded in death son, John; 2 sisters; one brother. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Betty; daughters, Sue (Larry) Haugesag & Sherry (Steve) Rechtzigel; son, Steve (Janet); 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Ray lived every one of his 93 years to the fullest. Visitation 5-8 PM Thursday, May 16th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Private family interment Old Salem Historical Church Cemetery, IGH. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2019