Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond HABEROTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond E. HABEROTH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond E. HABEROTH Obituary
Age 93, formerly of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 13, 2019. Preceded in death son, John; 2 sisters; one brother. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Betty; daughters, Sue (Larry) Haugesag & Sherry (Steve) Rechtzigel; son, Steve (Janet); 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Ray lived every one of his 93 years to the fullest. Visitation 5-8 PM Thursday, May 16th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Private family interment Old Salem Historical Church Cemetery, IGH. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now