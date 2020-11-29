1/1
Raymond E. LONGNECKER
1929 - 2020
April 22, 1929 — November 23, 2020 Formerly of Mahtomedi, MN He was born in Taylors Falls, MN to Guy and Iona Longnecker. He attended school in Taylors Falls and proudly served his country in the Navy. After returning from the service, he met and married Donna Sharar in 1959. He worked and retired from Northern States Power. He is preceded in death by wife Donna; parents Guy & Iona Longnecker; brother Delbert; and sister Beth Johnson. He is survived by daughters Kathy Longnecker, Karen (Gary) Frickey; granddaughter Alicia Frickey; brother Gordon; sisters Yvonne McKenzie, Joyce Schrock; nieces, nephews, and friends. A service will be planned at a later date. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorials preferred to Disabled American Veterans of MN (davmn.org) 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
